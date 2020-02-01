|
|
Born May 6, 1940. Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 9, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Robin Wilson and the late Barbara Dundas (nee Loucks). Loving father of Elizabeth (Steve) and Suzanne (Shawn), Brent (Melanie) and Loran (Don). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Camille, Samuel, Ayliah, Asha, Christopher, Dillon, Devon, Owen and Nolan. Dear brother of James. Predeceased by his daughter Deborah and his brother Bruce. Also lovingly remembered as Uncle D by his many nieces and nephews. David was the General Manager of Civic Employees Credit Union in St. Catharines, Ontario for many years. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club in several communities, and served as an elder at his church. Gentle and kind, he loved to fish, laugh about his early years on the farm, play the violin, and chat about history and genealogy. A Celebration of David's life will take place at the HALIBURTON UNITED CHURCH 10 George St. Haliburton, Ontario on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020 at 12 noon. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Haliburton United Church or the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020