|
|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of David Michael Weaver "Dave" in his 58th year. After a brief battle with cancer Dave passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband to the late Carolyn (nee Washington); Treasured by his love and best friend/partner Mary Jane Dewey. Devoted father, friend and hero to Jessica Pyc (Rob) Emily Weaver (Dale) and Conner Weaver. Loved by Josh Miszk (Emily), Coleman Wallace Cherished by Ronald and Natalie. Much loved by his sisters Brenda McKenzie (the late Mike). Cathy Dunnett (Karl). Dave was highly respected and loved by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alec Weaver and Lorraine Weaver. Dave will be sorely missed by many lifelong friends. Dave had a successful career for over 30 years at Xerox where he established respect and friendship with his colleagues. Dave's quick wit, one liners and charm will be remembered by all of us. Cremation has taken place A Memorial Celebration will be held for all to attend at a later date. Donations to War Amp or The Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm Kipp 519-632-8228
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020