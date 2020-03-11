Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for David FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Nicholas FRANCIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Nicholas FRANCIS Obituary
It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of David on March 1, 2020 in Trinidad at the age of 35. Loving husband of the late Jessica Pascal. Cherished son to Pearline (Steward) and Micheal Francis. Much loved brother of Marlon Francis and the late Darren Francis. Loving uncle of Tyrell and Maurice Francis. He is survived by many family and friends. David was a hard working man. He completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of West Indies, his Masters of Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University as well as a Certification in International Business Management from Sheridan. He was employed with PUR Company Inc. as the Sales Operation Lead. The family wishes to express their appreciation for your kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy. Visitation for Jessica and David will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines on March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service for Jessica and David will be held in the funeral home ceremony room on March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired/In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -