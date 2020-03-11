|
It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of David on March 1, 2020 in Trinidad at the age of 35. Loving husband of the late Jessica Pascal. Cherished son to Pearline (Steward) and Micheal Francis. Much loved brother of Marlon Francis and the late Darren Francis. Loving uncle of Tyrell and Maurice Francis. He is survived by many family and friends. David was a hard working man. He completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of West Indies, his Masters of Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University as well as a Certification in International Business Management from Sheridan. He was employed with PUR Company Inc. as the Sales Operation Lead. The family wishes to express their appreciation for your kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy. Visitation for Jessica and David will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines on March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service for Jessica and David will be held in the funeral home ceremony room on March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired/In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020