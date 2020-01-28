|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on January 22, 2020 at the age of 54. Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Christine; three sons Eric, Jamie and Brian; stepsons Richard and Michael; siblings Ted and Debbie, his grandmother Simone Souter, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Art and Dorothy and sister Peggy. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of David, donations may be made to the Welland and District SPCA. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020