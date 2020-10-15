1/2
David Peter FRASER Sr.
David Fraser passed away on October 12, 2020 at the NHS-St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 72 with family by his side. Son of the late James and Inez Fraser. Beloved husband to the late Jean Fraser. Survived by his twin sister Lynda (Vaughan Smith) along with his younger twin sisters Lorna (Ron Zimmerman) and Louise Fraser. Proud father to David Jr., Norm (Joanne), Lisa (Mike Laperle), Shelley Acuri and David Acuri and 13 Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his aunt Marie Cleverly and his many nieces and nephews. David and his wife who together founded and devoted years to Camp-Bring-A-Friend at Redeemer Bible Church. His love for the church and cooking made the combination of building a Chat and Chew Ministry for years to the community. He was an avid Niagara Ice Dogs, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hamilton Tiger Cat fan. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to donate to CNIB or Canadian Diabetes Society. For on-line condolences the family would love for you to share your fondest memory or story of David at www.pleasantview cemetery.ca. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
