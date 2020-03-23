|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Ronald Freeman, on March 20, 2020, at the age of 55. He was the proud and loving father of Erica and Michael Freeman. As the favourite (and only) son of Ron and Donna Freeman, he will be greatly missed. He will be fondly remembered by sister Tracey (Claude) Campeau, Nephew Kyler (Kathryn) Campeau and Caitie (Liam) Corkal. In keeping with David's wishes, cremation and a private family service have taken place. Please share condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020