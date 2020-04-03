|
David Roy Taylor passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Camrose, at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine as well as three children, Perry (Karen), Paul (Judith), Jennifer (Don) Davis, three grandchildren, Julia Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Sadie Locke, several nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Mary McNeil. He was pre-deceased by brothers, Erwin and Alvin, and sister, Mary Boyak. David was born and raised in Welland, Ontario. He began the first of several careers as a desk clerk at a hotel in Niagara Falls. He was a professional fire fighter for two years before moving into the business community, and eventually with four partners, formed the Regional Trust Company of which he was General Manager. When the trust company was sold, David left the business community to work in the nonprofit sector. The family moved to Camrose where he worked as a development officer at Camrose Lutheran College. He worked as full time volunteer with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) developing and promoting a Wills Awareness Program, then as a full time volunteer with the Lutheran Synod of Alberta and the Territories in stewardship education. From 1994-1995 David and Elaine travelled through North America in a fifth wheel. On their return, they moved to Hong Kong and worked as volunteers at the Lutheran Theological Seminary. Upon returning to Camrose, David and Elaine renovated a historic building, completing most of the work themselves, and started College Lane Bed and Breakfast. David was active with the Rotary Club, serving as Club President, Assistant Governor, District Governor and Chair of the District 5370 Rotary Foundation committee. He also served on many committees at Messiah Lutheran Church, as well as the Camrose Chamber of Commerce. David loved cooking, and travel. Together with Elaine, they had many adventures, travelling extensively all over the world. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4810 - 50th Street Camrose with Rev. Calvin Skriver officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Lynedoch, Ontario. If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the Rotary Foundation, Erwin Taylor Charitable Foundation (1440 Pelham St Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0), or to the Cross Cancer Institute. To send condolences, please visit www.burgarfuneralhome.com. Burgar Funeral Home Camrose & Daysland (4817 51 Ave, Camrose, Alberta T4V 0V4) in care of arrangements. 780-672-2121. "Dedicated service since 1906"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020