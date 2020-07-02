1/1
Dr. David S. L. Chan
Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Princess Margaret hospital in his 76th year. Survived by his beloved wife Pearl P. C. Chow. Cherished father to Jeffrey, stepdaughter Michelle and stepson Justin. Loving brother to Dr. Stephen Chan (Pat), Dr. Leo Chan (Judy) and Valerie Tam (Peter). He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family. David was passionate about dentistry, devoting nearly 50 years to the industry. He began his career in St. Catharines and retired at the age of 75. David was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending many weekends together with his family at the lake. Some of his happiest times were when he travelled abroad with his wife and children. A funeral will be held at Elgin Mills Funeral Center, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East in Richmond Hill (905)737-1720 on July 6, 2020, however the service will be kept private due to the pandemic. Memorial donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital, St. John's Anglican Church, 1087 Lillian St., Willowdale (416) 461-0692, or to Sick Kid's Hospital.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
