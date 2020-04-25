|
David suddenly passed away at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He leaves behind his beautiful, loving wife Rhonda (nee Peters) of 46 years. His much loved children Dave Jr. (Tara), Sandy (Jay) and Chris (Kristen). As well as his adored grandchildren Jordan, Abigayle and Cameron. David also leaves behind his sister Barbra, and brother Rick (April). Not to forget his in-laws, Wendy, Randy and Jay (Wendy). Along with his many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his Mother (Dorothy), Father (Russell), brothers (Russell (Bobbi) and Mike (Carol), sister (Carol) and nephew (Rusty). Also predeceased by his mother and father in-law, John and Tillie Peters. David will be lovingly remembered by his many other family members, cousins and friends. David's work family began at H. Pauls & Sons Construction and continued at Cotton Inc for the last 19 years, where his work mates have always meant the world to him. David had a love for the great outdoors, enjoying fishing, and the smell of a fire while camping. He loved helping his family, many friends and neighbours whenever and wherever he could. David loved to be out in his yard and gardens with his wife, grandkids and grand puppies as much as possible. It was important for him to be an active part of his grandkids lives, always there to support them and attending many of their much loved sports. David will truly be the most missed husband, father, grandpa, papa, pops and friend. Dad may your new found wings comfort you while you now watch over us all from above. Till we see you again. The family wish to extend a sincere thank you to all of the first responders who supported and assisted us during this difficult time. Respecting David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current restrictions and regulations, a celebration of David's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Share your memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020