It is with profound sorrow and shock that we announce the sudden passing of our father on Wednesday July 15th at the age of 69. Predeceased by his mother, Jean. Papa Dave will be fondly remembered by his former wife, Helen, and their two sons; David and Kevin, special daughter-in-law, Alicia, grandchildren; Aidan, Owen and Taylor, his siblings; Jean, Eric; his twin sisters; Holly and Heather as well as his many nieces and nephews. Dad was born in St. Catharines and raised in Pelham. Later returning to St. Catharines and in his youth was a well respected and decorated boxer; successfully obtaining both Ontario and Canadian Titles as well as the New York State Golden Gloves Title. Dad had a lifelong passion for reading. There was always a book nearby - science fiction, thrillers, encyclopedias or the back of a cereal box. If it had words, he had to read it. Papa Dave's other passion was hiking. There is not a portion of the Short Hills that he had not hiked. Going on a hike with him was always a learning experience. One was always encouraged to get their hands dirty and flip over rocks or logs to find and catch some sort of critter. On a hike you would learn the name of every tree (including its Latin name), animal or bird call. Dad was a gentle man who took great joy in taking youngsters for a hike and showing them what else the world had to offer outside of the city. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take the time to get out of the city and find somewhere to go for a hike, get off the trail and spend a moment to reflect on your memories of Dad. In honouring David's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca