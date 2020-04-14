|
WARDEN, David Torrington - With heavy hearts but fond memories we announce the death of David, who peacefully passed away at home on April 7, 2O2O at the age of 75. Beloved husband for 55 years of Nancy and loving father of his three sons, Richard, David and Jeffrey. He was a treasured father-in-law to George and Theresa and proud papa to Emma, Shauni, Patrick, Shaelyn and Sarah. David was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Emma, sister Mary and brother William. Brother-in-law to Laine and Roger, David will be remembered dearly by nieces, nephews and other cherished relatives, along with many close friends and neighbours from throughout his life. Born and raised in Niagara Falls, faith played a pivotal role in David's life, and he was an active member of Grace Gospel, Queensway Free Methodist and Stamford Presbyterian churches. ln recent years at Stamford, he became an elder and thoroughly enjoyed fellowship with the choir and congregation. When unable to attend church, David valued the ongoing spiritual support of Reverend Anita Van Nest. Following a year as an Ontario Provincial Police officer, David worked for 30 years at Stelpipe in Welland, where he became head of security. While there, he forged lasting friendships that continued during his retirement. A lover of gospel music, his everyday home life and his faithful cat, Buddy, David's twinkling eyes and mischievous sense of humour will never be forgotten. Respecting David's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. Donations in David's memory can be made to Stamford Presbyterian Church. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared at www.morseandson.com Following a stroke in April 2019, David's last year was made easier by the love and generosity of those closest to him and by the outstanding service provided by the LHIN care team. Thanks also to Dr. Y. K. Chan and Dr. Jason Moran for many years of excellent medical support. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020