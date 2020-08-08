Join us for the Celebration of Life for David (Dave) Weaver. As many of you know Dave loved his town of Ayr, which is why we have decided to hold his Celebration of Life at the Lavender farm. Nothing brought Dave more joy than being surrounded by his children, family and friends sharing stories and laughs. Come join us to raise a glass to Dave, as we gather to remember and celebrate his remarkable life. Wednesday, August 19 2020 Open house from 2p.m.-5p.m. The Lavender Farm 769 Drumbo Road Ayr, ON N0B 1E0 We are asking everyone who attends the event to please respect the regulations currently in place for Covid 19. As much as the family would love to embrace everyone, we want to respect the regulations and progress our community has made with the fight against Covid. Please keep in mind to socially distance with others, as the farm has plenty of room for everyone. *Due to the current regulations in place, the Lavender Farm can only have 100 guests at any given time - please be mindful of this when arriving to the farm. In order to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable, the farm has added hand sanitizing stations throughout the barn as well as taken other safety precautions to protect all that attend.* You can find directions to the Lavender Farm using the link below: http://www.thelavenderfarm.ca/contact-us/how-to-find-us