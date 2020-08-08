1/1
David "Dave" WEAVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Join us for the Celebration of Life for David (Dave) Weaver. As many of you know Dave loved his town of Ayr, which is why we have decided to hold his Celebration of Life at the Lavender farm. Nothing brought Dave more joy than being surrounded by his children, family and friends sharing stories and laughs. Come join us to raise a glass to Dave, as we gather to remember and celebrate his remarkable life. Wednesday, August 19 2020 Open house from 2p.m.-5p.m. The Lavender Farm 769 Drumbo Road Ayr, ON N0B 1E0 We are asking everyone who attends the event to please respect the regulations currently in place for Covid 19. As much as the family would love to embrace everyone, we want to respect the regulations and progress our community has made with the fight against Covid. Please keep in mind to socially distance with others, as the farm has plenty of room for everyone. *Due to the current regulations in place, the Lavender Farm can only have 100 guests at any given time - please be mindful of this when arriving to the farm. In order to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable, the farm has added hand sanitizing stations throughout the barn as well as taken other safety precautions to protect all that attend.* You can find directions to the Lavender Farm using the link below: http://www.thelavenderfarm.ca/contact-us/how-to-find-us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved