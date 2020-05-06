On Thursday, April 9, 2020, David William Haswell [Hassie] passed away suddenly in Amherst New York. Survived by his longtime loving partner Judy Arida of Kenmore New York [her sons David of California and Joe of New Jersey]. Brother of Patricia [Tom] Gibbs of Niagara Falls, and Richard [Georgina] of Calgary. Uncle of Joel [Kristine] Gibbs and children Jason and Emily of Calgary, Paul [Jenn] Gibbs and children Hayden and Hannah of Niagara Falls, Whitney [Chris] Dawson and children Harper and Ridley of Calgary. Predeceased by his parents William and Joy Haswell and nephew Kellen Haswell. Forever missed by his lifelong best friend John Davidson. Dave was a 33 year Veteran of the Niagara Falls Fire Department retiring in November 2006 holding the Rank of Captain. In recent years he loved his time in Port Orange Florida with Judy and their friends and families. Dave never failed to lend his helping hands when needed to all of his family and friends. Cremation has taken place [entrusted to Rhoney Funeral Services Niagara Falls NY] and due to COVID 19 a celebration of his loving life will be announced at a later date with arrangements through MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street Niagara Falls ON. Those wishing may make their donations to Heart and Stroke. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.