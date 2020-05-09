February 21, 1952- May 3, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of David William Sauer announce his unexpected passing on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the age of 68. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Patricia and his children, Marie (Scott), Glenda (Joel) and Douglas (Anne). Dave will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren. Carson, Abigayle, Presley, Sebastian, Nicholas, Josephine, and Coral-Ann. Dave is survived by brothers Tim and Lee Sauer and many nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Irene (Sabo) and his eldest brother Larry. Dave worked as a pattern maker at General Motors for 32 years. He was a clever man who loved word play, puns and had a wonderfully dry sense of humour. He loved to laugh with family and friends. Bird watching was a hobby he enjoyed with his mother, and later shared with Pat, sitting on the deck listening to the song sparrows with a cup of coffee. David loved the simple things in life, playing cribbage, a good game of golf, traveling with his wife, taking in the beauty of a willow tree or watching the birds. But most of all he loved his grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends, who brought so much joy to his life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. For those who so desire donations in memory of Dave (in lieu of flowers) can do so to St. Josephs Mental Health Care Services or Canadian Mental Health Association. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.