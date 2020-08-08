The family sadly announces the passing of Davolyn Gale (Imrie) Hering (July 15, 1939 - Aug 2, 2020) with family by her side. Predeceased by husband James Hering (2009), mom will be missed by daughters Janette (Chuck Cossette) and Diane (John Principi); loved by her grandchildren Harley (Kelsey) and Charlie Cossette, Damen and Julia Brown; great-granddaughter Autumn Cossette. Predeceased by her parents Wilma and David Moore, sister Marilyn Leslie, infant brother David Imrie and Hering family members Frank and Pat, Bill and Florence, Frances, and Jack Miller. Davolyn is survived by and will be fondly remembered by family Ruth and John Hildebrandt, Margaret Miller, Evelyn and Bob Game, Myrna and Len Cox, many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend Adele Langelaan. Raised on St. Patrick street, Davolyn married Jim in 1961, building their life in St Catharines. She enjoyed many years at the family cottage on Rankin Lake, providing fond memories and laughter of playing cards and having bonfires. Mom happily retired from her working life once she knew grand babies were on the way to cuddle and spoil. Mom's constant love of music and dancing was a source of comfort till the end. We will miss you dearly but have comfort in knowing you have finally met your father Capt. David Imrie (1938). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks - date to be determined (contact Diane diprincipi@gmail.com). Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store