Dawna (Ellis) Newell
Dawna passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her 62nd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Al. The very best mom to Mandy & Vallie. Survived by her parents Arnold & Clare Ellis. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren (Brianna & Madison), great-grandchild (Emery) , and her extended family. For anyone that knew Dawna, she could always be found with the most infectious smile on her face that will never be forgotten. She touched the lives of so many people during her time in this world. She was best known for how kind, caring and selfless she was. The world was definitely a better place with her in it and she will be forever missed by all that knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
