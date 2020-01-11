Home

Debbie Carol Tymochko


1955 - 12
With sadness, the family of Debbie announce her passing at the age of 64. Predeceased by her parents, John (2016) and Halina (2017). Loving mother of Lindsay Brillon (Luca) and Adam Brillon (Lisa). Grandmother to Jayden, Cole, Jillian, Chloe, Benjai and Gus. Sister of Jonathan (Marcia), Wendy (Mark), Sherry (Dan), Randy (Jamie), Guy and Matt. She will be missed by 7 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to Community Care St. Catharines would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
