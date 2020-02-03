|
Age 72 of Milton, Ontario passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born October 17, 1947. Debbie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Brown as well as her children Chris (Keri), Pat (Angel), Kim (Kory), Beth (Steve) and her seven precious grandchildren Gage, Sawyer, Alex, Matthew, Melia, Daniel, and Calla. Debbie is also survived by her siblings Jay (Lois), Joy (John, deceased), and Carol (Roger) and Gerry's parents, Allan and Avis Brown. Debbie is predeceased by her parents John and Ethel Bogar and her sister Laurie. Debbie lived her life dedicated to her faith in God and her love for her family. Her kindness overflowed to everyone she met. She was always full of smiles and laughter and prayed continually for those around her. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Thank you to all of her family, friends, and Church community that have supported our family during the last months of her illness. Thank you to the staff of the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for their professionalism, care and dedication. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton 905-878-4452 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Celebration of her Life will be held at The Connect Centre, Milton Bible Church, 121 Chisholm Drive, Milton, ON. At 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, Donations of Remembrance can be made to The Alzheimer's Society or The Canadian Bible Society. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020