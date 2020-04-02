|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on March 28, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Rod for 31 years. Loving mother of William (Julie), Jamie (Jenn), Michael (Lindsey), Alex and cherished grandmother of Tristan, Owen, Ronin. Debi's life was filled with people that she served with love and joy that the Lord strengthen her for. She truly had a servant heart, serving the community of Welland and area. She worked with Port Colborne Community Living Association as a respite home provider for many years, a foster parent with Welland FACS, an International home care provider for Niagara Christian Collegiate students, and Niagara College students. Also many years of providing daycare for preschool children in our home. In our 31 years of marriage Debi served more than 80 people in our home. Debi will be remembered by family and many people worldwide. She had a passion for her family, but also for people who needed a family. She was a mother to many. Debi had a dream of bringing God's light to India. Due to the current situation in our world a private service and interment has taken place. We will do our best to allow closure, and will try to record her ceremony. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please have balloons on hand as this is Debi's request to have a celebrative atmosphere, it will also be your way to participate with us as we celebrate Debi's home going to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus. We ask that you write a word to describe Debi on the balloon, and try to send that photo to the family. She loved bright red and sky blue. Please send photos to [email protected] Gods will be done, as it was in Debi's life! Thank you! Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020