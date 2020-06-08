Age 87, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020 at Maple Park Lodge, Fort Erie. She was born August 29, 1932 in Isle-aux-Allumettes, Pontiac, Quebec to wonderful and loving parents, Rose and Joseph Blais. Delia is survived by her husband Sam, sister Simone Blais of California and her sister Madeleine (late Dave) Benner of Ridgeway. Delia has been called to join her loving late son Clifford, and her loving late brothers Edouard, Jean-Paul (late Madeleine) Blais and Royal (Arlene) Blais. Delia loved to be surrounded by people. She treasured her children and family and embraced every moment with them. She was the loving and devoted mother of Denis (Tami) Johnsen, Arnold (Sue) Johnsen and the late Clifford (Nancy) Johnsen. Delia was the adored grandmother of Philip, Bethany, Christopher, Sarah, Danny, Sam and Lucas Johnsen. She loved every single second she spent with her new great-grandchild Jack. Delia cherished time with all of her wonderful and caring nieces & nephews. Rosanne and Joanne always held a special place in Delia's heart, as they were like daughters to her. In August of 1957, Delia married the love of her life Sam Johnsen. Through marriage, they enjoyed a life of love and happiness that grew stronger with each passing year. A love story, which lasted an incredible 62 plus years. A love that inspired and captured our hearts. Delia worked as an elementary school teacher and principal in Sudbury before relocating to Ridgeway in 1968. Delia and Sam pursued various business opportunities while Delia continued to teach school. Delia is fondly remembered as 'Madame Johnsen' the French teacher from Fort Erie Secondary School. When Delia and Sam retired, they enjoyed travelling to California to visit Simone. Their summer months were spent at their cottage near Sudbury where they reunited with cherished friends and welcomed family and visitors with open arms. Delia shared her kindness, sincerity and compassion with everyone. She loved to crochet and knit, creating slippers for Sick Kids in Toronto and sharing the rest with everyone she knew and even those she didn't! She had a very generous heart and was always looking for ways she could help others. Delia had strong faith and was a devoted member of St. George's Catholic Church and their Women's League. The family sincerely wants to thank everyone who took the time to call and visit Delia while she was at Maple Park Lodge. She was very blessed to receive care, compassion and support from many friends and family. She truly appreciated every call and every visit. Thank you. Special thanks to the staff of Maple Park Lodge who truly cared for Delia. Special thanks to Dr. Che and Dr. Spencer for the wonderful medical care they provided. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you find the opportunity in the next few days to perform a good deed or act of kindness. Delia would be happy to know that her passing led to a little more kindness in the world. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. An announcement with the details will be made well in-advance of the celebration. Online condolences may be expressed through www.williamsfuneralservices.ca Delia... matriarch, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, aunt, educator and friend will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.