Denis MacCARTHY
1940 - 2020
1940-2020 With heavy hearts, after a lengthy illness the family announces the passing of their dear Brother, Denis MacCarthy on the date of August 16 2020. Denis is survived by his sons, David and Stephen; his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his brother Gerry (Judy), and sisters, Kathleen and Eileen. Denis was predeceased by his brother, Brian and loving parents William and Irene MacCarthy. Denis was a long-time lover and participant in bluegrass music. He had traveled for over 15 years with his bands which he greatly enjoyed. He was a retired employee of the Brewers Retail. Many thanks to the staff at Meadows of Dorchester, for their years of care. Keeping with Denis' wishes, cremation has taken place and a small gathering and service will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Visitation will begin on Sunday August 23rd from 3pm-5pm and 7-9pm with a service to follow on Monday August 24th at 11am. If desired, please make any donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. As per the province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. Cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Please accept our condolences for your loss. Worked with Denis for years at the Beer Store and also golfed a bit with him. Always talked about watching us, McRaes, playing fastball in Niagara Falls. Rest in Peace.

Frank & Lois Falconer
Frank and Lois Falconer
Coworker
