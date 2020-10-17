JACKSON, Denis Paul October 15, 1962 - October 15, 2020 Somethings we thought we would never do, like writing an obituary just for you. Through the Grace of God it had to be done, for wings had come for our eldest son. Our lives at this moment are empty and dark, the light that once shone has gone from our hearts. Denis, the most awesome son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle was born October 15, 1962 to Fran (nee Kudrick) and John Jackson. Through the perseverance of his parents and his strong never-ending faith in God, Denis achieved unthinkable feats. He attended Scottlea Public School, St. Catharines Collegiate and then graduated from with a Horticultural Technician Degree after 2 years at Niagara College. He went on to be the manager of the chemical & outdoor plant departments of, now defunct, White Rose Crafts & Nursery. Childhood cancer grows up. Some of the children cured paid a very, very large and unacceptable price. Finally, after many years of struggling achieving his goals, he was struck with the "late effects of radiation" in the prime of his life. A cure much worse than cancer itself and mostly unpublicized by the cancer/health system leaving parents and family with the daunting, never ending struggle fighting the unknown alone. The family left with many wonderful memories and stories and his devoted brothers; Douglas of Niagara Falls and his children; Katie and Ben, Dean and his wife Nancy and their children; Ella, Abby, Mackenzie all in Australia, Madison of Toronto and Denis' children Daniel and Hillary and grandchildren; Skylar and Kinsley. Denis will be lovingly remembered by his devoted Aunt Ann and her family in Toronto, much loved Aunt Ruth and Uncle George Edwards of South Carolina and their children; Bradley, Rhonda and the late JoAnn, Uncle Ernie and Aunt Sylvia Kudrick of B.C. and their children; Brent and Denise and their families, Marlene (Bob) Buelow and their family in Chicago and numerous cousins. To Kimberly, your constant support, singing your songs and wheelchair yoga etc, we love and thank you. Denis so appreciated your weekly visits and more. To "Mr. Birch from the church" (Bethel Baptist) Denis looked forward to your visits and stories of travels and mission work and your prayers. God Bless You. Our unending thanks and Denis' go to BICR (Brain Injury Community Re-entry (Niagara) Inc. in St. Catharines. Jennifer Kiers who was a true Godsend to Denis and our family, she went out of her way to visit and make Denis' life pleasant and bearable. Scott Farraday who allowed many doors to be opened to assist Denis. Snezana Jevtic, Fran's supporting shoulder, also Jayme who co-ordinated all of it! BICR stepped into our lives when no one else would even consider us, they have never left us. In lieu of flowers please give to this wonderful organization. To Denis, on your last phase of your incredible journey, your work on earth is done - go to Heaven shouting praise to The Father and The Son. Love you son, Mom, Dad and your family. To my family, release me let me go, you must not tie yourself to me with tears. Be happy we had a lot of years, life goes on, I've made it home, the journey is not easy, it didn't take long ... God is taking care of me. Love your son, Denis. In keeping with Denis' wishes cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca