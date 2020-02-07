|
|
Of St. Catharines, passed away on February 4, 2020 in her 63rd year at St. Catharines General Hospital. Denise is survived by her loving husband Keith, children Danielle (Len) Hockley, Allison (B'Jay) Hibbett-Willan and her grandson Rowdy Jacob Willan-Hibbett. Survived by her mother Irene Burritt, predeceased by William (Bill) Burritt. Siblings Gregory (Donna) Burritt, Collin (Helen) Burritt, Lori Ann Szumowski, Diane (Carl) MacDougall, Kevin (Debbie) Burritt. Denise was a bright light, filled with laughter, love and strength and will be deeply missed by all. A private graveside ceremony to be held at Vineland Cemetery. A reception will be held with light refreshments to be served at Tallman Fireside Room, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Tuesday, February 11th from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020