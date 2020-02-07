Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Tallman Fireside Room
3277 King St
Vineland, ON
Denise Marie Hibbett

Of St. Catharines, passed away on February 4, 2020 in her 63rd year at St. Catharines General Hospital. Denise is survived by her loving husband Keith, children Danielle (Len) Hockley, Allison (B'Jay) Hibbett-Willan and her grandson Rowdy Jacob Willan-Hibbett. Survived by her mother Irene Burritt, predeceased by William (Bill) Burritt. Siblings Gregory (Donna) Burritt, Collin (Helen) Burritt, Lori Ann Szumowski, Diane (Carl) MacDougall, Kevin (Debbie) Burritt. Denise was a bright light, filled with laughter, love and strength and will be deeply missed by all. A private graveside ceremony to be held at Vineland Cemetery. A reception will be held with light refreshments to be served at Tallman Fireside Room, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Tuesday, February 11th from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
