Heaven gained another Angel. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our sweet Dennis in his 79th year. He was born in the shacks of Bras D'or, Cape Breton - "Home of his Heart" - to Clifton (Darby) and Ellen "Ella Regis" "Mama" Jessome (Whryn) surely awaiting him in Heaven. Beloved husband & true love to Robina for close to 24 years. He was cherished by all of his children Clifton (Sandra) & Vicki (Paul), he helped raise with their Mom, Ellen (d) & Robina & Joe Brown's children Joseph (Tiffany) & Marlene that he loved like his own. & of course his beloved companion Maggie. He was so proud of his grandchildren Bianca, Morgan, Paul (Jane), Rebecca and Wyatt & they adored him. He loved that he was part of such a large loving family. He was an amazing brother, survived by his soul sister Eunice (Victor), loving brother Lenny (Carol) & sister-in-law Connie. His other siblings & their mates will be waiting to greet him with open arms - Audrey, Helen (Dave), Theresa (Billy), Yvonne (John), Jimmy, & baby Robert & brother-in-law Ray. He loved being "Uncle Dennis" to so many nieces and nephews...all the way down to a great, great, great niece. He always boasted he had 110 + first cousins and knew & loved them all. He was a much-loved "godfather" by his many godchildren, & he loved all of his adopted mothers. Someone recently said, "Dennis never met a stranger" & it is so true. He had many "best friends" over the years, too many to mention. He loved all his friends so much & wasn't sad about going to heaven as he knew had as many friends there waiting as here on earth. Always special to his heart are John (Roseair) Young, Joe (Francis) Howley & Sander (Joan) Carey who he always thought of as a brother. He came to Ontario to work on the Lake boats in the late 50's, then had a good run at General Motors foundry with many friends made until retirement & also his DJ's maintenance, his odd jobs biz that he had fun at. He was a volunteer firefighter in Thorold South & was the proud founding member of the famous "Burnt Potatofest". Music was in his blood, he lived & breathed music & could play many instruments, but his most famous gift was the fiddle... he LOVED to play & everyone loved to listen.... "boil the cabbage down " He so enjoyed his trips to Cape Breton, the "Little Red Shack" & it's surroundings & people that he loved so much. He so enjoyed chatting stories of the good ole days. He was a real life miracle, overcoming so many miraculous health hurdles over the last 20 years. A very special thanks to Dr. T. Tatzel, for all his years of loving care & to an angel here on earth, we only know as Nurse Mike for his extra special care & the other heroes at the St Catharines Hospital. Dennis was a proud, loving, brave, kind man that will be forever missed by uncountable people. He always said it doesn't cost a thing to be nice. He would want you all to stay safe & do your part to stop this terrible virus, if it could happen to him, it could happen to anybody. He would want you to live life to it's fullest, be kind, stay strong and share the music & love of life. He would want you all to know that his heart was full because of all those that he loved & that loved him. Cremation was his wish to make it back to Cape Breton some day. At this time there will be only a small private family service due to these unprecedented times, to be shared by video with all who loved him, details will follow. The family knows how much he was respected & loved and plans to have a gathering in the future, for all to truly Celebrate his wonderfully lived life.



