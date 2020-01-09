|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind the love of his life Georgia. Loving father to Amalia (Chris) and Andreas (Clementine). He will be sadly missed by his adoring grandchildren Natalia, Ethan, Olivia, Landen and Maddux. Survived by his brothers Peter and Tony, sister Koula and sister-in-law Helen (the late Mike). Dear uncle to wonderful nieces and nephews here in Canada, Greece and in Australia. Dennis came to Canada with the clothes on his back and a dream for a better life. His hard work ethic brought him from a dishwasher to Bus Boy to Restaurant Owner. With his loving wife by his side, they grew their business together and achieved those early dreams. He will be remembered for his kind and giving heart. Special thanks to the caring staff who helped care for Dennis while in hospital. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Thursday, January 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 585 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Friday, January 10th at 11 a.m. Burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations to Diabetes Canada, Parkinson's Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.