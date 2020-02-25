|
Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 70 years of age. Predeceased by his father, Fred Reekie Walker and his sister, Deborah. Rest Easy Dennis. Thank you to the 3rd Floor Oncology Team for their care and kindness. Interment has taken place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to The Mayholme Foundation https://mayholme.ca/ or a would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020