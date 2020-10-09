1/1
Dennis GREENWOOD
It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis announces his passing on October 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. Loving father of Dennis Jr., Catherine and Shane. Caring papa of Chelsea, Gabrielle and Daniel Leveille. Dear brother of Shirley Sharp, Fred (Barbara) and Brenda Hutton (Robert). He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Dennis will be sadly missed by his lifelong friend Diane, his close friend Carla, all his buddies and his shuffle board friends. Predeceased by his parents Frederick Greenwood and Mildred Walker. Dennis worked for several years at Union Carbide and after their closure, he moved onto truck driving. Dennis had a great sense of humour, he enjoyed going to the Casino, riding his motorcycle and would always be excited for an invite to a home cooked meal. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares. Online memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
