It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 80, in the comfort of his own home. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Bohan) for 54 wonderful years. Beloved father of Greg (Heidi Dickinson), Cathy. He will be fondly missed by his coffee buddies; Lenny, George and Phillip. Dennis was an avid sports fan of every sport. He loved The Lakers, The Habs, The Dodgers, Man. United and the Cleveland Browns. As per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, a private family visitation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or to The Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca