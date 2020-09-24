1/1
Dennis Peter "Denny" MADIGAN
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 80, in the comfort of his own home. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Bohan) for 54 wonderful years. Beloved father of Greg (Heidi Dickinson), Cathy. He will be fondly missed by his coffee buddies; Lenny, George and Phillip. Dennis was an avid sports fan of every sport. He loved The Lakers, The Habs, The Dodgers, Man. United and the Cleveland Browns. As per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current Covid-19 concerns, a private family visitation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or to The Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
