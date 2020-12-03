1/1
Derek Farnan
1945-04-30 - 2020-11-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dad. He was surrounded by his children as he ended his short battle. Loving father to Tina (John) Bilous, Mike (Kathy) Albanese, Lisa (Peter) Albanese. Doting grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 5 Great. Survived by his twin brothers, Blayne and Bob. Predeceased by his loving son Neil, his parents, his brothers Ken and Ron and daughter in law Kelly. Longtime employee at GM. His passion was collecting antiques and China. Dad loved to spend time having a beer at the pier in Port Dalhousie. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Pathstone Mental Health or Lincoln Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved