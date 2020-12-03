It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dad. He was surrounded by his children as he ended his short battle. Loving father to Tina (John) Bilous, Mike (Kathy) Albanese, Lisa (Peter) Albanese. Doting grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 5 Great. Survived by his twin brothers, Blayne and Bob. Predeceased by his loving son Neil, his parents, his brothers Ken and Ron and daughter in law Kelly. Longtime employee at GM. His passion was collecting antiques and China. Dad loved to spend time having a beer at the pier in Port Dalhousie. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Pathstone Mental Health or Lincoln Humane Society.



