Derek Jonathan COOK
It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Derek. He has gone to be with His Lord and Saviour, too soon, at the young age of 36. Derek leaves an aching hole in the family and friends he leaves behind. He leaves behind his best friend, the love of his life, Hali, and his daughter Lylah, his heartbroken parents Dave and Tricia Cook, siblings Brian and Jess Cook, Janine Cook, Jeliesa and Mark Tiersma, nephews Cohen and Luke Tiersma. Beloved son-in-law to Darlene Levinski and Ron Grenier.Loved by his Pake and Beppe, Peter and Maaike Brouwer, and his Opa and Oma, Dick and Cathy Kok. He will be terribly missed by many Uncles, Aunts, cousins, and friends including his work family at PostTime. Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit" Friends will be received at Providence Christian Reformed Church; 4845 King St., Beamsville, on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 .pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the church on Saturday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. A live stream of the service will be available at http://www.providencecrc.ca/site/home. A private interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Donations to the GoFundMe in support of Hali and Lylah can be made at https://gf.me/u/yw55h3. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
