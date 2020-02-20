|
Derek Kennedy Stewart of Thorold, Ontario passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines site—NHS on February 17, 2020. Derek is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Luce Stewart; children Sean and Allie (Max), of Niagara Falls; and Logan of Richmond BC, along with his mother, Noreen Stewart; sister Susan (Kevin) Braun and brother, Bill Stewart, all of Mississauga ON. Derek is also survived by his stepson, Jeffery (Rebecca Moore) Meyer of St. Catharines, and was "Papa Derek" to Matthew and Callie Meyer. Proud uncle of Stephanie Braun of Toronto and Sarah (Ryan) Brown of Cambridge; Vanessa (Joel) Barbera of Fonthill and Shannon Stewart of Niagara Falls. Derek is also survived by his sister-in-law Sherri Stewart of Niagara Falls and cousins Karen (Derrick) White of Abbotsford, BC and Tarah (Dennis)Brookfield- Lund of Kitchener. He was predeceased by his father, Frederick Stewart. Throughout his 63 years, Derek faced many health challenges, and life in general with complete determination: the word failure was not in his vocabulary. He was a photocopier and business machine service technician across Niagara for more than 30 years, most recently with Ricoh Canada. He loved politics and hearty debate, science fiction books, classic cars, fishing, boating, NASCAR, Star Trek and John Wayne movies with equal passion. His love of life on the fast side, however, was stronger than his heart: his wit and pointed insights will be greatly missed. Arrangements have been entrusted with Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Condolences may be left at www.PassfieldMortuary.ca. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or . A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Canadian Corps, Unit 44 (7 Clairmont Street) Thorold, ON with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. and memorial service at 4 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020