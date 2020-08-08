1/1
Derek Quinten BADDELEY
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Derek Quinten Baddeley, age 21, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020 due to a fatal motorcycle accident. Those who knew Derek, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Derek will be dearly missed everyday by his parents Les and Angela Baddeley, his sister Vanessa, his grandmothers Aline Baddeley and Maria D'Aria, his loving aunts and uncles, cousins and many, many great friends and also his fur buddies Daisy and Teddy. We know Derek is now with his grandfathers Derek and Vincenzo, Uncle Brian and Aunt Jo-Anne and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. We love and miss you so much son xoxoxo. For those who knew Derek knew his love and passion for football since he was 7. #4 will surely be missed. God be with you. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, August 10th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Annunciation of Our Lord Church, 280 Limeridge Road West, Hamilton on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
