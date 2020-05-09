Passed away peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Patricia Madden-Nadeau. Cherished father of George (Cheryl) and the late Derrick Jr. (2012). Loving grandfather of Brandon (Julianne), Lyndon (Kim) and Lindsay and great-grandfather of Evan, Ian, Jack and Greyson. Dear friend and neighbour of Tony and Sally. Derrick served in WWII as a linesman, and loved to tell stories about his fascinating past. He loved warplanes, and could identify them just by hearing them. He was an extremely special person who brightened the entire room with his presence. There were so many people that he touched with his compassion and kindness. He was an incredible support and friend to many as well as a source of inspiration. His loss will be felt for a very long time, but his light will continue to shine forever. A special thank you to the support workers of CCAC for their compassionate care, as well as the staff, physicians and nurses who helped us stay in contact with Derrick during this difficult time. Thank you to Dr. Zimakis for his excellent care and compassion in assisting Derrick to live a long, healthy life. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19 a Funeral Service in Celebration of Derrick's Life will be held at a later date (please monitor the Funeral Home's website for further updates). Arrangements entrusted to Patterson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.