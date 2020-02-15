Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Desanka "Desa" BUDISAVLJEVIC

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, at Millennium Trail Manor on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Bude Budisavljevic (2018). Cherished mother of Ray (Lisa) and Vera (Dave) McLurg. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Simon, Amelia, Milan, Logan and Kyle. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. visiting Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Pomen will be celebrated at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Budisavljevic, donations may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
