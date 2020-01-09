|
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dear, courageous son, Desmond, on December 27, 2019. Born in Oakville, Ontario, October 15, 1960 to proud parents Daniel and Anne Marie Regehr (nee Brennan). A brother to Heather (Mark Williams), Diane Haliski (Mark Holmes), and Teresa Regehr, attentive father to Cody and Bailey (Aaron Charles), ADORED grandpa to Lana, Eamonn and Aine. Loving uncle to Devin Coppola, Noel Haliski, Cassidy Regehr, and step-niece Tara Haliski. Cherished nephew to Kathleen Sharpe, Terry Brennan and Susie Regehr. Predeceased by Hannah Granger, Irma Anderson and Michael, Harry and Dennis Brennan. Des grew up in Niagara-on-the-Lake, attending Parliament Oak School, NDSS, and Mohawk College. His love of mechanics brought him to Newark Motor's, where he apprenticed and worked for many years. He was an extremely hands-on fellow, flipping houses and running a Snap-On Tool business; later driving City bus for St. Catharines, and doing computer repair. Desmond married Wendy Sexsmith in 1983. They had two children, Cody and Bailey, to whom Des was a conscientious and devoted father. He instilled in them strong morals, healthy lifestyle habits, and a robust sense of humour. Tragically at age 35, Desmond suffered a spinal cord injury, leaving him to live out the next 24 years as a quadriplegic with limited function. Known as a prankster and the life of any party, Desmond was also very meticulous and always had his ducks in a row. He initiated, hosted, and documented countless family reunions, before and after his injury, keeping us close to many cousins and extended family. Family meant the world to Des. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A private burial with family will take place at St. Andrew's Church on January 11th, followed by a Celebration of Des's Life at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club for close friends of Des and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spinal Cord Injury Research of Ontario would be appreciated https://sciontario.org/