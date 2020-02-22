|
with heavy hearts, the family of Destiny Starr announces her passing at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 26. Destiny will be forever missed by her dedicated and loving husband Joe. She will forever be in the hearts of her 2 daughters Amelia and Alice. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Rice Road Community Church, 305 Rice Road, Welland on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Rice Road Community Church. Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020