Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the daughter of Katie Brickell Bennett and George Bennett. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law George F. and Marjorie L. Bennett from Pembroke Pines, FL and their daughters Stacy, Sarah and Suzanne. She was married to Lawrence Busch and Charles Welch. Diane was born and lived in St. Catharines and is remembered by multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Margaret and George McCallum for their faithful friendship and care over the years. Diane worked for many years at Lincoln Graphics and in her spare time enjoyed playing cards and making crafts. Following surgery she resided at the Cobblestone and later transferred to the Henley House where she passed away following health complications. She will be cremated and a service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.



