Diane Marie Rose MORNINGSTAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at her home in Beamsville, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Ronald for 51 years. Loved mother of Robert Morningstar (Christine) and Donna Weston (Errol Budhram). Cherished grandmother of Robert, Ryan, Kailey, Bryson and Ashley (Nick). Dear sister of Don Gibeau, the late Roger Gibeau (Pauline) and the late Marilyn Gagnon (late Roy). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and close friends. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. Prayer Vigil Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, GBF Community Services or Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are please asked to wear a face mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Vigil
04:45 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved