Passed away at her home in Beamsville, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Ronald for 51 years. Loved mother of Robert Morningstar (Christine) and Donna Weston (Errol Budhram). Cherished grandmother of Robert, Ryan, Kailey, Bryson and Ashley (Nick). Dear sister of Don Gibeau, the late Roger Gibeau (Pauline) and the late Marilyn Gagnon (late Roy). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and close friends. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. Prayer Vigil Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, GBF Community Services or Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are please asked to wear a face mask.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.