It is with very heavy hearts and extreme sadness that we announce that our cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother has passed away. As she did in life, she slipped away with immense grace and dignity. She was the devoted and loving wife of Stan for 62 wonderful years. Cherished mother of Kevin (Michelle), Dawn (David) Kidd and Janine (Steve) Peek. Adored Nana of 11 grandchildren-Korie (Marc), Kyle (Brittany), Eryn (Christopher), Kassidy (Anthony), Codie, Allyson, Kale, Tyler, Carly, Nathan and Noah. Nana Great to Cole, Jack, Addyson Mae and Amelia and baby girl Davison on the way! She is also survived by many nephews and nieces and will be remembered by many friends. Diane met the love of her life, Stan, in Chippawa at the young age of 15. Once she graduated from Greater Niagara General Hospital Registered Nursing school (1957), they married in March of 1958. She spent her nursing career at GNGH, Cyanamid and Abex where she was instrumental in establishing their medical office. She chose to give up her career to be home with her family and care for her husband and three children in every way. She provided the most loving home that was always filled with love. She was the ultimate wife and mother and loved her family fiercely. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Cyrus "Sheldon" and Agnes Flommerfelt and her sister Barbara Glaves. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr Dec, Nurse Lisa and PSW Joe (Josephine) for their compassion and care through this very difficult time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to MORSE&SON funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Due to the restrictions regarding Covid-19 Pandemic, a service will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Chippawa, ON. In Memory of Diane, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church and would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com. "Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. In the morning when I wake, stay with me Lord for Jesus Sake"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.