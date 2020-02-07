|
|
Passed away peacefully at Welland General Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Loving mother of Terri and her husband Marty Proulx and Wayne Sauder. Dear nana of Jared and Spencer Proulx and Dante Sauder. Survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Sauder. Fondly remembered by many cousins and friends. Predeceased by her partner John McGregor, her parents Theresa Morellato (Tony) and Joe Taylor, and her aunts Elizabeth (Tony) Lacavera and Lena (John) Ivankovich, her cousins Bob Ivankovich and Tom Lacavera and her first husband Gordon Sauder. Diane was a pillar of the local community being a teacher for the Niagara Catholic School Board for many years. After her retirement, she pursued many of her aspirations which included being the only female president of Welland hydro. She also held a number of school trustee positions throughout her political tender and a few years back ran for council of Welland. Diane was an avid member of the Bruce Trail Club, The Regina Lodge and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Special thanks to Dee Roberts and Heather Oughton, Jodi Cotter and all those who provided excellent loving care for mom over the past years. Arrangements for Cremation have taken place and there will be no visitation or service. The family is requesting for you to join them to Celebrate Diane's Life on Sunday, February 9th from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Casa Dante Lodge, located at 34 Lincoln St, Welland. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Kevin's - St. Vincent de Paul Society or The Niagara Health Foundation-Welland Endoscopy. Arrangements are entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020