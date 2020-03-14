Home

Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Julia Catholic Church
251 Glenridge Ave
St. Catharines, ON
Diane Strupp Obituary
Passed away peacefully at her home in St. Catharines on Friday, March 13, 2020. In her 71st year, Diane Strupp (nee Smeryczanski), loving mother of Kimberly (Fred Kryzanowski), Tamara Strupp (Alan Scott) and Nathaniel Strupp (Ashlea), loving "Nana" of Savion, Nadine, Alicia, Jagger, Maverick, and Beauden. Fondly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9am to 10:40am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Julia Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines (905-684-5603) on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fonthill. Memorial donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family. "We will miss your smile"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
