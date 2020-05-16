ZELENY - WICKABROD, Diane It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife, mother and Nana. Mourning her loss is her husband, David Wickabrod, her children: Lauren and Dimitri Fallat, Jon and Jessica Zeleny and her cherished grandson, Grayson. Diane is survived by siblings: Lea, Jon (Kelly), Lynn (Michel), Janet, Renee and David (Donna). She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Sandy (Rich), brother-in-law Brian (Laurie) and lifelong friend Bonnie Patterson. Predeceased by cherished family members Lillian, Lorrie, Trish and Dennis. As a great lover of animals, just ask her grand-puppy, Opie, Diane has requested that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge by going to canadahelps.org and searching Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge. The family would like to thank Dr. Yelamanchili and all of the Lollipop Team at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Geoff Straw and the team at Hospice Niagara, her visiting nurses Marek and Alex as well as her PSW's from CBI who provided great care. Special love and deepest gratitude to her special "sistas" Sandy Niven and Donna Warren for their daily love and support. In honouring Diane's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.