Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne BECHKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Frances BECHKOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Frances BECHKOS Obituary
BECHKOS, Dianne Frances (nee Sunter) - Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 54 years to James 'Meech' Bechkos and cherished mother of Jim (Laura) Bechkos and Charlene (Dan) Pietrangelo. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Brianna, Jessica, Nicholas, Christopher, Brooke and her grand-dog 'Duke'. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Predeceased by her parents Arnold and Mabel Sunter and sister Gail (Ken) Stewart. Dianne worked for over 40 years in the insurance industry, mostly with First Niagara Insurance. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances, a visitation and celebration of life will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -