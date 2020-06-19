Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday March 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 54 years to James 'Meech' 'Jimmy the Greek' Bechkos and cherished mother of Jim (Laura) Bechkos and Charlene (Dan) Pietrangelo. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Brianna, Jessica, Nicholas, Christopher, Brooke and her grand-dog 'Duke'. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Predeceased by her parents Arnold and Mabel Sunter and sister Gail (Ken) Stewart. Dianne worked for over 40 years in the insurance industry, mostly with First Niagara Insurance. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Saturday June 27, 2020, from 1 to 4 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of Dianne's life will be held at 4 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.