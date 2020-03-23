|
BECHKOS, Dianne Frances (nee Sunter) - Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 54 years to James 'Meech' Bechkos and cherished mother of Jim (Laura) Bechkos and Charlene (Dan) Pietrangelo. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Brianna, Jessica, Nicholas, Christopher, Brooke and her grand-dog 'Duke'. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Predeceased by her parents Arnold and Mabel Sunter and sister Gail (Ken) Stewart. Dianne worked for over 40 years in the insurance industry, mostly with First Niagara Insurance. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances, a visitation and celebration of life will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020