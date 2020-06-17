Dianne Margaret FOWLER
FOWLER, Dianne Margaret (nee Kovach) was called to her heavenly home on June 12, 2020.She was born August 1st, 1942 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Steve and Ethel Kovach. Throughout her early adult years, her adventures had her residing in various places, but she always returned to her beloved community in Niagara Falls. Dianne was an independent woman who lived life to the fullest, delighting in time spent with friends and family. She was a religious woman who was an active member in the Chippawa Presbyterian Church. As well, she cherished her connection with Pastor Julio Romero, Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Erie. Dianne was the original "crazy cat lady", and was always surrounded by her furry friends. Dianne is survived by her daughter Kellie Kubik (Jorg), cherished Grandson Dylan (Kirsten Schneider), and adored great grandsons Axel and Luke. Predeceased by her Grandson Kyle Kubik, who is most definitely greeting her with his infectious smile. Dianne was the dear sister and best friend of Ann Seguin, and devoted Aunt to Sue White, Tracy Hibbert (Brad), and Lori Drouin (Andre). Dianne was a loving great-aunt to Josh, Shelby, Grace, Grayden, Alicia, and Matt.She will be fondly remembered by many friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to Morse&Son funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Service and internment will be held at a future date to be announced, when we can all gather and share an embrace in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CFIDS Foundation (Chronic Fatigue and Immune Dysfunction Syndrome), Niagara Falls Humane Society and Chippawa Presbyterian Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.


