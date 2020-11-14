1/1
Dianne (Chico) Roberts
Dianne (Chico) Roberts passed away peacefully November 06 2020 . Chico is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years John. Loving mother to Valerie (Doug) and Joe (Ellen) loving stepmother to Christine and Christopher and Michael (Christina). Chico adored her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by Duggy, Avery, Kayley, Zachary, Ella and Kaity. Chico was born January 12 1957 and grew up in Port Dalhousie raised by loving parents William and Jeannine Mackie and cherished by brothers Bill, Brian (Pam) and David (Char). Chico is predeceased by her father William and brother Brian. Chico will be missed by sister-in-law Anne (Billy) and her many nieces and nephews along with friends and co-workers @ DSBN. We will all miss Chico dearly, but we will always have Chico`s beautiful smile and wonderful laughter in our hearts as we reminisce of our times together. Cremation has already taken place , family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Niagara Hospice or McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
