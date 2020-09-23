Dianne TEDESCO

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Dianne on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Daughter of Hugh and the late Phyllis Stratton. Loving mother of James Tedesco, Emma (Geoff) Filer. Grandmother of Crosby Filer. Survived by siblings Lyn Young, Patti (Richard) Greig, and Doug (Carol) Stratton. Loved by her many nieces and nephews and fondly remembered by Jimmy Tedesco. In honouring Dianne's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Juravinski Caner Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca