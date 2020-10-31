1/1
Dianne WALPOLE
Dianne passed away surrounded by the love of her family at the Maple Park Lodge on October 27, 2020 at the age of 88. She is reunited with her loving husband William (2010). Cherished Mother of Sharon (Dick) Sollen, Beverly (Bob) Hesse, Cheryl (Mark) De Vinney, Chilly "William" (Maria) Walpole and Richard (Carole) Walpole. She will live on in the stories told by her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was so very proud to have a great-great-grandson. Sadly missed by her siblings Winnie Kerr, Claude (Lorraine) Labelle and Roger (Marie) Labelle. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A private family service will take place in the Benner Funeral Chapel followed by interment in Greenwood Cemetery. The family thank the outstanding staff of Maple Park Lodge and Dr. K. Scher for the compassion and dignified care shown to our mother. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #71 would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
