(1931 - 2020) Passed away peacefully, at the General Hospital in St. Catharines, with his family by his side, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Dick was in his 89th year. Loving husband of Evelyn (Miedema) of 62 years. Beloved father of Rick (Barb), Terry (Sue), Evelyn (Mark) and Diane (Evert). Beloved brother of Johanna (deceased) (Harmen) (deceased), Ann (deceased), Henk (Betty), Chris (deceased) (Jenny), Dini (Henk), Frank (Tina), Ada (John) (deceased), Bill (Audrey), Gerry (Maaika) and his extended family of Miedema in-laws: Sid (deceased) (Nell), Gertie (Charlie) (deceased), Grace (John) (deceased), George (Grace) and Fred (Lorna). Adored Opa of eight Grandchildren: Alaina, Caitlin, Derek, Terrance, Sara (Kristoph), Marcus (Lindsay), Zachary (Stefanie), Jessica (Brian), and nine Great Grandchildren. Dick was born November 30, 1931 in Gendringen, The Netherlands. He was the fourth of ten children. In 1951, he emigrated to Iron Springs Alberta, Canada with his family and a year later settled in St. Catharines, Ontario. Dick partnered with Arie Bakker to form their business, Home Appliance Service. They eventually joined Pirie appliances, where Dick in time, became President and co-owner. Dick was known for his love of hunting, fishing and singing, with his beautiful tenor voice. He was a member of the Ambassador Male Choir for many years. Nieces, nephews, and grandchildren loved to spend time with their Uncle/Opa. Visitation will take place at Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 1230 Old Martindale Rd, St. Catharines on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church. Private interment for immediate family will take place prior to the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020